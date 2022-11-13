Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,136 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 68,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

