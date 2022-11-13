Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.75. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

