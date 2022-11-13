Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,549 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $75.64 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.