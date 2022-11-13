Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $310.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $246.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.