Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTHM opened at $33.62 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

