Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

