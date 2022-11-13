Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 4.8 %

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

