Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $235.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

