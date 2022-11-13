Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

