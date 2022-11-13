Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $228.80 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

