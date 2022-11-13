Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 292,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 35.9% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 439,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

MCBC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $388.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.