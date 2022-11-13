Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.