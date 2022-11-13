MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $9,516,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $1,295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,194 shares in the company, valued at $29,945,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,101,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,788 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

