MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $780,579.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $780,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $71.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,848,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 159,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MACOM Technology Solutions

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.