Mark S. Schroeder Sells 1,116 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE LH opened at $248.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day moving average is $234.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

