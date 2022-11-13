Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of DR stock opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.25.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

