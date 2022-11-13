Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 9.7 %

DR opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$218.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.66. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$7.54 and a 52 week high of C$12.25.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

