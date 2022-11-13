Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 401.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,142.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $183.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $228.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

