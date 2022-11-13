Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,583 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in California Resources by 32.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,945,000 after buying an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 696.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,443,000 after buying an additional 692,931 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.70%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

