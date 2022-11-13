Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 248 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

