Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 724 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.