Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

