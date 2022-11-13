Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.97. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

