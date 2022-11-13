Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.1 %

CBRE stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

