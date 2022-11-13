Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,537 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $270.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.88 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

