Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at $985,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lear by 98.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,637,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Citigroup raised their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,392. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

