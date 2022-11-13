Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 23.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.69 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

