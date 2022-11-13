Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 894.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 302,535 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.78 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

