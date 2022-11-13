Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 439.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

