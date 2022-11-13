Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Read More

