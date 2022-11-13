Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $102,000 Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 309.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $614,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $571.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.12. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

