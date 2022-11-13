Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.