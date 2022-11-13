Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $110,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,007,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $120,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.