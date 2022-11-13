Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ashland by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.64. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

