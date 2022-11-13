Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $73,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $240.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $357.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.97.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

