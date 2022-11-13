Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

