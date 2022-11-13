Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $83,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INT. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

