Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.