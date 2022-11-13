Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $88,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Stock Up 9.6 %

Capri stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

