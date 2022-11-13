Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in SM Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in SM Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

