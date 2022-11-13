Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $90,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SPS Commerce by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 108,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $133.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

