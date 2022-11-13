Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $92,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $221.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.