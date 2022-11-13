Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $94,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Murphy USA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Down 3.3 %

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

