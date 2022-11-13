Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 28.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

