Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $99,000 Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1,438.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 913.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

