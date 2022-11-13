Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 334.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,425,000 after acquiring an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 91.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after acquiring an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

