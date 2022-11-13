Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.