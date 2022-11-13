Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $62.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

