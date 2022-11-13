Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $412.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.53. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.