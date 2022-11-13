Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,163,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.